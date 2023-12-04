Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence injures right ankle against Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has injured his right ankle in Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays. It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Jake Browning steals spotlight as Bengals stun Jaguars 34-31 in OT. Trevor Lawrence injures ankle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second career start, and the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday. Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals won on a Monday night for the first time since 1990 on Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in the extra frame. This one was shocking and potentially costly for the Jaguars, who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.