It was the perfect crime … except for robber’s underwear

A suspect was arrested on November 22 for reportedly knocking over a Queens, New York tobacco shop — a year after the robbery took place — and it was his colorful underwear that did him in.

WABC reports the suspect, Fathy Hussein, 30, along with two other men brandishing guns, made off with about $3,000 in cash, $1,000 of CBD and marijuana products, and four cell phones.

Surveillance video revealed the colorful underwear, clearly visible under his sagging pants.

An anonymous caller tipped cops off to the flashy felon, who, along with his accomplices, tried to sell their hot goods at another Queens location.

Hussein was arrested at his home in Queens, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office tells WABC. The other two robbery suspects are still at large.