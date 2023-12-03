Vienna dropped $2M on the ugliest fountain ever

Ah, Vienna: Land of music, imperial castels — and now, the ugliest fountain.

The $2 million fountain, created by the avantgarde Viennese art group Gelitin to mark the 100th anniversary of the Austrian capital’s modern water system, represents artistic fountain’s “extraordinary, reality-inspired” design and conveys a pivotal “sense of togetherness” according to Oddity Central.

Many locals, however, think it’s just plain ugly.

“That new water fountain looks like a 5-year-old created it,” one resident wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “What a sad day for Vienna. Many real artists could have done much better and for much less money. Where is the romance, the heritage, the spirit, the history?”

“Did they give credit to the 1st grade art class for the design?” another joked.