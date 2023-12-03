Passenger jumps out of plane and onto wing at New Orleans airport

Federal authorities are investigating an incident involving a passenger who jumped out of a plane’s emergency exit, onto its wing and then to the ground at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Saturday, November 25.

The plane was reportedly in the skyway and not moving at the time of the incident, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tell ABC News affiliate WGNO.

The 38-year-old passenger, believed to be from Atlanta, Georgia, didn’t make it any further than the tarmac, where he was caught by ground personnel and held until police arrived.

Deputies described the suspect as incoherent and not aware of his surroundings. They believe he was suffering from a mental health emergency and he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect isn’t facing criminal charges at this time, according to police, but that the case was handed over to federal authorities.