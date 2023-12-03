12-year-old steals fork lift, with police in hot pursuit

A 12-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan student is in custody after leading police on an hourlong chase in a stolen fork lift.

Police responded to a report of a juvenile attempting to steal the 35,000 pound construction vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, according to a police report obtained by ABC News. They located the stolen vehicle several minutes later, driving on a local street without any lights.

A low-speed chase — caught on dash cam — ensued, during which the brazen youth reportedly struck approximately 10 parked vehicles, before finally stopping stopping a little over an hour later.

The fork lift had been parked outside a middle school — unlocked, with the key hidden inside the cab.

Nobody was injured during the chase, and the young joyrider was treated to another — albeit less exciting ride — this time in the back of a police car en route to a juvenile detention center.