When you gotta go, you gotta go

Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Boston couldn’t believe their eyes when, midway through the flight, a woman apologized to the other passengers, pulled pulled down her pants and squatted in the aisle.

ClickOrlando reports the unidentified woman, who claims she intended to relieve herself in the aisle after a flight attendant reportedly told her she couldn’t use the bathroom, according to a pair of videos obtained by News 6.

Passengers are then seen shouting at the woman, who snaps back at them in a profanity laced tirade, that she “had to go pee.” She’s then seen confronting a flight attendant, along with several other passengers.

There’s no word on the outcome of the argument or what actions were taken against the woman.