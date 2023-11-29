Faculty caught drinking on school property; sheriff brings them even more booze

Usually, when you hear a story about people caught drinking on school property, the culprits are a bunch of underage kids. But at one school in Los Alamos, New Mexico, the guilty parties were members of the faculty who were aided and abetted by a local sheriff.

KOAT-TV reports the Los Alamos County Sheriff and three coaches at Los Alamos High School were charged for drinking alcohol on the school’s campus during a late evening volleyball practice, according to prosecutors.

One assistant coach dropped a dime on the head coach and two other assistant coaches, who were seen drinking alcohol inside the sheriff’s SUV. He then ratted them out further, telling police that at one point, the sheriff left and returned with more booze — specifically, bourbon, vodka and tequila — and the group continued drinking throughout the night.

The sheriff, head coach and the two assistant coaches were charged with consumption or possession of an alcoholic beverage on school property.