From the Sherman Country Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Hit and Run on I-84 westbound near mile post 111.

On November 24th at about 5pm, a white cab semi with a white box trailer side-swiped two vehicles that were parked on the shoulder. The semi truck driver did not stop and has not been located.

If you observed the incident or have any information please contact Deputy Pfeifer at 541-565-3622.