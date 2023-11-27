TSA says Thanksgiving Sunday topped all-time record

Turkeys can’t fly, but Americans sure did over the holiday weekend.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced it screened the largest number of passengers in its history as travelers returned home from the holiday weekend on Sunday.

TSA says it screened 2,907,378 people on Sunday, November 26, alone — the largest per-day total since its founding in 2001.

Further, the agency revealed that it screened 2,605,274 million people the day before; 2,199,028 on Friday, November 24; and 1,540,992 people on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.