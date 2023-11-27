Naked ambition: UK tourist knocked unconscious by jealous strippers

A British tourist was left bloodied and unconscious after being attacked by a group of strippers fighting over lap dance customers at club in Thailand.

Jack Fitzmaurice, 28, was enjoying what he expected to be a fun night out, when two of the ladies got into a fight over which one had the right to give him a lap dance. Fitzmaurice tried to break up the fight, but the fight only escalated into what other patrons described as a “Wild West-type barroom brawl” between 20 dancers and the bar staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Police arrived on the scene, but by that time, Fitzmaurice laying on the ground, unconscious and bloody. Witnesses told Lieutenant Colonel Natchaphol Saengsi, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at the Pattaya City Police Station that Fitzmaurice “tried to run away from the bar, but the staff chased him down and attacked him.”

Suffice it to say, Fitzmaurice may opt for a more traditional dance the next time he’s looking for a good time.