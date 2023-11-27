Atlanta woman charged over $7K for Subway sandwich

An Atlanta woman was in shock after discovering she was mistakenly $7,112.98 for a sandwich at a local Subway outlet.

Vera Conner tells WSB-TV that she noticed the charge during a routine check of her credit card balance. After noticing the tip amount on the bill matched several digits of her telephone number, she theorized that the computer screen changed as she was entering her number to collect her Subway rewards points and it was recorded as a tip instead.

It seems like an obvious mistake that would be easy to correct, but after reaching out to both the Subway store manager and her credit card company, Conner has been unable to get the charge reversed.

“This is unbelievable because I feel like everyone that sees it, has to know that it’s a mistake. I’ve worked in retail before. I know how we tally up at the end of the night,” Conner tells the outlet.

There does seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Conner though. Subway tells WSB that it’s aware of her dispute and it is currently in the process of fixing the error with her bank.