West Mayer State Park to close for park improvements through next spring

SALEM, Ore— A construction project at West Mayer State Park near The Dalles will replace the boat ramp, expand and improve vehicle parking, and replace the vault restroom. The park will be closed Nov. 27, 2023, through mid-April 2024 while work is underway.

The work is a partnership among the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB).

“The improved boat ramp will provide anglers and others better facilities to launch into the Columbia River,” says Park Manager David Spangler. “We know many visitors are eager to have the ramp back in service, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

Spangler added that OPRD is contributing $858,000 through its Facility Investment Program, and an ODFW grant of $800,000 and an OSMB grant of $342,000 will cover the over $1.14 million project cost. Boat anglers can alternatively access the Columbia River at the Port of The Dalles or Hood River during the construction period this winter.

Tapani Construction, Inc., of Battle Ground, has been awarded the project.