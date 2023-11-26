Silver Falls State Park hosts Winter Festival Dec. 9 and 10

Enjoy guided nature hikes, seasonal crafts and educational activities at the Silver Falls State Park Winter Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.

Visitors will have a chance to learn about the park in winter including the changing landscapes and habitats for resident and migratory birds and animals.

Activities include guided walks and talks; building bird nest boxes; making bird feeders and paper bird crafts; creating wreaths and decorating gingerbread and sugar cookies.

Schedule of Activities:

Make a wreath at the Evergreen Picnic Shelter (South Falls day-use area)

Build a bird nest box at the Creekside Shelter (South Falls day-use are)

Make a bird feeder or paper bird craft in the Stone Kitchen Shelter (South Falls day-use area)

Attend a short educational talk or guided walk at the South Falls Theater (South Falls day-use area unless otherwise noted) 11 a.m.*: Winter Hibernators Walk (45-minute walk *at Smith Creek Village ) 12 p.m.: Mushroom ID hike (1-hour hike) 1 p.m.: Winter Tree ID hike (1-hour hike) 2 p.m.: Learn to Love a Lichen (20-minute talk) 3 p.m.: Winter birds of Silver Falls (20-minute talk)

Visit a discovery table near South Falls to learn about the waterfalls in winter or learn about the winter solstice (South Falls day-use area)

Decorate a cookie, make a paper bird craft or learn about winter animal tracks (Smith Creek Village, 1.5 miles from the South Falls day-use area)

Earn a commemorative Silver Falls ornament from taking part in at least five of the above activities

All activities are free, but a day-use parking permit is required. Permits cost $5 per day; annual permits, normally $30, are on sale for $25 in the month of December and are available at the park. For more information, visit the event page on our calendar at stateparks.oregon.gov or call 503-874-0201.