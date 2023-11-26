“Help! Police! Someone stole my drugs”

We all know by now that 911 is for emergencies only and not to report that someone stole your drugs — especially if your name is on a pair of outstanding arrest warrants.

That’s exactly what happened when cops responded to a call about a theft at a Best Western in Stuart, Florida.

There, Lily Rinker, 23, told an officer that a male friend she met last week “stole her marijuana.”

Rinker explained that after the man, identified as “Carlos,” left the room, she noticed about half-a-gram was missing from her stash, according to a probate cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun. “Rinker stated she did not know what to do so she decided to call the police,” the affidavit said.

She was questioned by a Stuart Police Department officer who determined that Rinker had a pair of open arrest warrants in Palm Beach County.

Rinker is being held without bail on the warrants. It is unclear if she’ll face a pot charge as well, since, absent a medical marijuana card, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor in Florida.