FedEx accidentally delivers $20,000 of lottery scratch-offs to random woman in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts woman couldn’t believe her eyes when a FedEx package delivered to her office contained $20,000 worth of lottery scratch-off cards.

Danielle Alexandrov was opening packages when she came across a “very heavy” box, she tells WCVB.

“I’m thinking, ‘Is this a joke?’ until I look at the receipt and its value is $20,000 worth of scratch tickets,” she adds.

The scratch-offs, ultimately found their way to their intended recipient, a nearby liquor store that sells lottery tickets. It was just as well too, since they would have been worthless unless they had been delivered and authorized by a licensed lottery retailer.