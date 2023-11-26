Another traffic stop leads to Drug Arrest in Hood River

On November 19th, 2023 an officer with the Hood River Police Department initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, the Officer observed several signs of impairment being exhibited by the vehicle’s male driver. The driver Kevin James Hill, who was out on Parole from Clackamas County, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUll-Controlled Substance. The officer later discovered a confirmed stolen firearm out of Jackson County from June of 2023 concealed on Hill.

Upon further investigation, the female passenger, Cassandra Leeann Hill was also taken into custody for concealing over a half pound of Methamphetamine on her person. Both Kevin and Cassandra, both of Baker City, OR were booked and lodged at NORCOR on several charges.

Photos from the Hood River Police Department Facebook page: