So saaaad: Mysterious screams are just a sad goat

Police in Quadra, located in British Columbia, have solved the mystery of some eerie sounding screams heard near a ravine on October 30.

It those eerie screams emanating from a ravine in were not ghost and goblins getting ready for Halloween, but a mama goat calling for her babies.

“Further investigation revealed that the ‘help’ heard was actually a sad goat from neighboring goat farm,” reads a statement from the local RCMP detachment obtained by the CBC.

Quadra is located in the Discovery Islands, a group of small islands on the Inside Passage between Vancouver Island and mainland British Columbia. Quadra Island is the largest in the archipelago, measuring just shy of 115 square miles.