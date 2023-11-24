Woman shatters knee sitting on the toilet

A British woman got the shock of her life when, while sitting on the toilet, her knee shattered.

South West News Service reports 26-year-old Bethany Eason started experiencing some knee pain when she was 19 and visited a doctor who told her there was “something there” after X-raying the knee, but could make out what it was, according to the New York Post.

The pain became excruciating back in 2017, however, while walking up the stairs to get to her bedroom.

She stoped in the bathroom to take a rest on the toilet when she says her knee just shattered. That “something,” it turns out, was a tumor that weakened the bones in her knee and the soft tissue around it. Eason underwent both a knee and thigh bone replacement as a result of the tumor.

A giant cell tumor is a kind of rare and aggressive non-cancerous tumor, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and it usually grows “near a joint at the end of the bone.”

Not only can it grow in the knee, but it can also appear in the bones in your arms and legs, as well as the pelvis.