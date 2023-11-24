Suspects stage freeway crash, then rob driver

A group of brazen crooks staged a crash on a Huntington Beach, California freeway and robbed a driver at gunpoint, authorities tell KABC.

The California Highway Patrol says the robbery involved a “staged traffic collision” involving a maroon Infiniti SUV and a white Ford Explorer.

Several suspects, wearing masks and dark clothing, jumped out of the vehicles and approached the victim’s car.

They were able to get away with money and jewelry, leaving one vehicle on the scene, then fled in the white Ford Explorer, CHP said.

The incident is still under investigation.