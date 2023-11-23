Love ties career high with 3 TD passes, leads Packers to 29-22 win over NFC North-leading Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first snap and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 win over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Packers were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff’s career-high three fumbles and coach Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness on fourth down. The Lions went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once. One of the failed attempts was a decision to fake a punt with a run from their 23 in the third quarter down by nine points.