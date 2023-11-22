Burglar breaks into store for smokes and scratchers

A thief is on the loose after committing an unusual robbery in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles.

After cutting a hole in the roof of a local smoke and and gift shop, the thief, dressed in dark clothing, slid down a role and into the store, where his main target was cigarettes and scratch off lottery tickets, according to KTLA.

After discovering the shop had been burglarized, Roy Hanna, a store employee, checked the surveillance footage, which reveled the thief was in the store for about five to 10 minutes, after which, he left the store the same way he came in.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hanna filed a police report about the burglary, but said they had no further details at this time.