There’s giants in them thar hills

A former Sweet Home, Oregon city council member swears he spotted a mythical giant in the Cascade foothills of Linn County on October 23, and he shared his experience in a now viral TikTok video.

Unfortunately, The only thing missing from the video is is the alleged giant

In the video, James Goble says during one of his travels, he saw a “door” one of rock formation “completely open up,” then suddenly close. Of course, this all happened before he was able to start filming.

“And there’s a little slot in it … where it looked like someone was staring out of,” he continues in the clip.

“Giants are freaking real,” he concludes. “I don’t care what anybody says.”

Goble took down after it received more than 5 million views, but not before some users decided to take a ride there and try to get a look for themselves — much to the chagrin of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who doesn’t want folks in there due to the water level drawdown at Green Peter Reservoir,” Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul tells TV station KOIN.

Goble has made repeated trips back to the rock formation to film follow-up videos and lead groups of curious visitors to the area. As of yet though, there have been no further sightings.