Plane forced to return to JFK Airport after horse on board gets loose

A Belgium-bound 747 cargo plane was forced to return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a horse escaped from its stall.

The plane was barely at 31,000 feet when a pilot told air traffic control that a horse had escaped from its stall and that they needed to return to JFK on Thursday, according to air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News.

The flight was forced to make a U-turn off the coast of Boston and dump about 20 tons of fuel over the Atlantic, “10 miles west of Martha’s Vineyard,” due to the flight’s weight, according to the audio.

It remains unclear how the horse managed to escape but it remained unrestrained until the plane landed at JFK, according to the audio.