KCSO: Additional Arrest in March 16, 2023 Double Homicide

The following is a press release from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 20th, 2023 at approximately 12:00 P.M. Mr. Larry Duane Kleven age 58, appeared in the Superior Court of Klickitat County in regards to his involvement in the double homicide case at the end of Box Canyon road that occurred on or about March 16, 2023. The two murder victims were Jeremy Wyatt and Elisha King, both from the Yakima, Washington area.

As a result of Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office initial investigation of the double homicide, it was determined that Mr. Larry Duane Kleven was involved, and was originally arrested for Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Mr. Kleven was booked into the Klickitat County Jail where he later bailed out of Jail.

The second suspect involved in the double homicide was identified as John Scott Raczykowski age 31, from Rufus, Oregon. A Klickitat County Superior Court warrant was issued for Raczykowski for two counts of First-Degree Homicide.

On April 9, 2023, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Madras Police Department in Jefferson County, Oregon, located and arrested Scott Raczykowski on our warrant, charging him with two counts of murder in the First Degree, in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Klickitat County on or about March 16, 2023. John Scott Raczykowski is currently in the Klickitat County Jail pending further Superior Court proceedings.

As a result of further investigation by Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the Box Canyon double homicide, the following new charges were filed in Klickitat County Superior Court on November 17, 2023, against Larry Duane Kleven, age 58, charging him with Three Counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Klickitat County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Larry Duane Kleven and booked him into the Klickitat County Jail on the above charges, and Mr. Kleven’s bail was set at $1 million dollars.

