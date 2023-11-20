Man with “All Gas, No Brakes” tattoo might need some new ink

A 37-year-old man with an “All Gas, No Breaks” tattoo ended a burglary spree by crashing a stolen car during a police chase on Monday, November 13 in Polk County, Florida.

Timothy Hogue, 37, was speeding in a 2006 Cadillac CTS with police hot on his tail, when he crashed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, according to Local10.com.

His passenger Rebecca Kozub, 31 — also a suspect — was injured, deputies tell the outlet.

Hogue has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with an enhancement of crossing county lines, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.