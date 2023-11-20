Jalen Hurts leads second-half rally as Eagles beat Chiefs 21-17 in Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a go-ahead tush-push score in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs 21-17 in a Super Bowl rematch. Philadelphia exacted at least a little bit of revenge for its 38-35 loss in February. Its defense shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ prolific in the second half. Kansas City had the ball near midfield with less than 2 minutes to go, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a would-be 51-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands, and the Eagles made a stand on fourth down to put the game away.

Drop-prone Chiefs get shut out in second half for third straight time

