Couple arrested after naked frolic on Florida causeway

(NOTE CONTENT) A woman arrested for having a naked romp with her lover on a Dunedin, Florida causeway in front of onlookers — including children — explained to police that it “was always a dream of mine,” while her male companion showed “zero remorse” according to court records obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Cops, responding to multiple 911 calls found Sara Fazekas, 55, and Robert Clarke, 60, “having fully nude sexual intercourse in the presence of the victims,” which included a pair of juveniles.

Besides an exposure of sexual organs count, Fazekas was slapped with a felony narcotics charge after cops found Clonazepam pills inside an Altoids container in her purse. She was released on $2150 bail.

Clarke — a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in 2009 to a federal child pornography charge — showed “zero remorse that multiple juveniles had witnessed this act,” declaring that, “the children should be at home and not on the causeway,” according to police.

Clarke was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and is being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with children.