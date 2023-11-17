Man lets warden search truck, while holding cup full of meth … then the completely expected happened

A Texas man thought he could pull a fast one over on a game warden by “confidently” letting him search his vehicle for drugs, while holding a burrito and a cup — the latter of which was filled with methamphetamine.

The driver’s cool demeanor quickly changed, however, when the warden asked to take a look at the drink in his hand. The driver reluctantly handed him the cup, that was found to contain an orange bag holding 5 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, according to officials.

The unidentified driver was immediately arrested.