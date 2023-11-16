Travel experts detail how many millions will be going over the river and through the woods for Thanksgiving

This upcoming Thanksgiving travel season will break records, according to both the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and AAA.

When it comes to air travel, United and American Airlines expect it to be their busiest in their respective company histories: United alone has 3,900 flights per day scheduled between November 17 through the 27, and is preparing to ferry nearly 6 million customers.

Delta expects to fly between 6.2 and 6.4 million customers, while American is preparing to fly 7.8 million customers. For all carriers, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 26, will be the busiest day.

All told, some nearly 30 million will take to the skies for the holiday, according to the trade organization Airlines for America.

The TSA says its ready for a surge of 30 million passengers — its “busiest ever” holiday period according to a statement from TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

And the roads will be stuffed like a turkey, too, according to AAA: More than 49 million people are expected to drive over the same period, with the Wednesday before Thanksgiving listed as the busiest.