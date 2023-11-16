Officer faces DUI to save girlfriend from getting DUI, wait what?

Well, isn’t this ironic, a D.C. police officer was arrested for driving under the influence while on the way to help his girlfriend who had been pulled over for suspected drunk driving.

It all went down in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, November 11, when Officer John Bewley made his way to where his girlfriend had been stopped. According to Washington City Paper, he arrived as officers were conducting a field sobriety test on her and he attempted to interfere, “telling her to leave the scene with him,” per the affidavit.

Officers cuffed Bewley and he was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.