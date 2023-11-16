Jewel thief left confused on why police were chasing him, maybe because you stole?

A jewelry thief led Indiana police on high-stakes chase, but it was his audacity that’s the kicker when he tried to wave them away, claiming, “You’re not supposed to pursue me.”

The escape went down Saturday evening, November 11, when the suspect, having pocketed an undisclosed treasure trove of jewels and took off, IndyStar reports. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly extended a hand out the window theatrically gesturing to the pursuing officers. When questioned about this impromptu roadside performance, he boldly declared, “Because I was trying to tell you you’re not supposed to pursue me.”

The elusive jewel thief, identified as David Juarez, a 34-year-old from Chicago, was promptly cuffed.

He now faces an array of charges, including felony theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and a quintet of misdemeanors.