Woman traumatized after nickel-sized spider found in her ear

Tis’ the season that creepy critters tend to find their way indoors and into homes where they aren’t necessarily wanted, but when one woman woke up with one of those creepy critters in her ear.

On the morning of October 18, Desirae Kelly woke up to a “fluttering” sensation in her ear, but thought nothing of it. According to People, she assumed it was a tassel from her bedroom comforter, blowing off the need to visit urgent care until her fiancé convinced her.

After an examination from a nurse determined that something was, in fact, in her ear, the process of attempting to flush it out with water began.

“I watch, from the corner of my eye, something black fall from my ear to my sweater, and the nurse took a step back. She takes a step back and then immediately steps forward again and starts to grab and shake at my hoodie that I was wearing,” Kelly told the magazine. “I watch something jump from my shoulder to the ground. And then I watch it crawl. And that is when I realized it was a spider and that it was alive.”

“I was looking at a live spider, and it wasn’t small,” she added. “I would say it was about the size of a nickel.”

Kelly and her ear are fine after the ordeal but she joked sleeping may be a bit difficult moving forward.

Kelly shared her experience on TikTok in a video that has garnered over 37 million views, “It was a spider. It was alive. I’ve never sleeping again.”