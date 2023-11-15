Survey shows adults spend only 4 hours a month with friends

If it seems like it’s been a minute since you hung out with your friends, you’re not wrong.

A new survey reveals a concerning decline in face-to-face socialization, with the average person spending a mere four hours per month engaging with friends, meeting up only twice during that period.

The poll of 2,000 adults highlights a noteworthy shift in social dynamics, as 27% of participants reported spending less time with friends this year compared to the previous year, according to the survey commissioned by the rewards club Virgin Red.

Notably, millennials aged 25 to 34 appear to be most affected by this trend, with 37% struggling to carve out time for socializing, surpassing the 33% reported by those aged 35 to 44. In contrast, Generation Z (18- to 24-year-olds) stands out as the exception, with 36% increasing their time spent with friends this year.

The primary obstacles preventing increased social interaction include physical distance (36%), demanding work schedules (35%) and family commitments (33%). Over half of respondents with children under 18 spend just one collective hour per week socializing with friends, with 35% managing to meet them only once a month.

However, with the holiday season approaching, a shift is anticipated: 31% express a commitment to spending quality time with friends three times a week on average. Notably, parents seem particularly motivated, with 40% planning to increase social interactions, deeming even two precious moments during the month as a blessing.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.