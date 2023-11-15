Newborn breaks hospital’s record for biggest baby

A Canadian couple that welcomed a baby weighing over 14 pounds at birth, helped a doctor deliver the biggest baby of his career and at the hospital in over a decade.

Britteney Ayres gave birth to a baby boy named Sonny via cesarean section at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Cambridge, Ontario, on Oct. 23.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think he’d be that big,” Chance Ayres told Good Morning America.

Sonny weighed in at 14 pounds and 8 ounces and was 55 centimeters long.

Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, told GMA via email that Sonny was the biggest baby he has delivered so far in his career and the biggest baby born at the hospital since 2010.

Like his siblings, Sonny was larger than the size of an average baby boy at birth, which tends to be around 9 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sonny is the fifth child of the family. His older siblings are Chance, 6, Everett, 5, Lucky, 3, and Marigold.