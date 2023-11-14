Doordash meal snatched by unexpected thief

A family in Florida was too slow when it came to grabbing their Uber Eats delivery from the front porch because a hungry bear snatched it up before they even got the chance, and it was all caught on camera.

The family ordered around $45 worth of food from Taco Bell through Uber Eats, which was left on the front porch by their delivery driver, according to Click Orlando. Footage from the residents Ring camera shows a black bear helping itself to the bag of food, walking off with it. But the animal wasn’t satisfied with just the food, as video shows it returning shortly for the drinks as well.

The family was reportedly reimbursed by Uber Eats for the stolen goods.