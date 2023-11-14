Doctor pulls a Houdini mid-surgery

A doctor in India is now facing medical negligence after he walked out of an operation mid-way through after he wasn’t served tea.

According to NDTV, a doctor at a hospital in Nagpur was scheduled to perform eight surgeries. Halfway through, he requested a cup of tea from staff, and when that request went unfulfilled, he decided to leave the rest of his duties unfulfilled as well.

The hospital was able to find another doctor to complete the surgeries, but now an inquiry into the disappearing doc.