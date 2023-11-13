We’ve heard of snakes on a plane, but what about snakes on a pizza? That’s what Pizza Hut has in store for its latest addition to their Hong Kong establishments.

The international pizza chain has paired up with a local restaurant to offer patrons the delicacy, which features shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham atop an abalone sauce, reports ABC25 Columbia. The ingredients are the same as those that can be found in an authentic snake stew which is popular in the area.

This dish is available in Hong Kong until November 22.