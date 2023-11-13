Researchers say sleeping is better for your heart than sitting

No fancy degree is needed to convince you that sleep does the body good, but researchers with said degrees say that sleeping is actually better for your heart than sitting.

The study looked into the deleterious effects of sitting down — something that most people do for too long in a 24-hour period. The researchers noted that any activity — even sleeping — is better than being parked on your duff.

It’s not a license to sleep the day away, but it goes to show how bad it is to sit around all day.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Jo Blodgett, noted, “The big takeaway from our research is that while small changes to how you move can have a positive effect on heart health, intensity of movement matters.”

She added, “The most beneficial change we observed was replacing sitting with moderate to vigorous activity– which could be a run, a brisk walk, or stair climbing – basically any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster, even for a minute or two.”

In a release, the researchers noted, “When replacing sedentary behavior, as little as five minutes of moderate-vigorous activity had a noticeable effect on heart health.”

Long story short: Give your butt a rest — your heart will thank you for it.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of mortality globally.