A giant pumpkin is usually the thing of fairytales, think Cinderella, but one Massachusetts man used one to break a world record.

Dave Rothstien took it upon himself to carve out a giant 1,024 pound pumpkin and turn it into a boat to break the record for longest distance by pumpkin boat, reports the Daily Hampshire Gazette. The previous record was 37.5 miles in 2022, which Rothstein attempted to break by traveling over 40 miles down the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers.