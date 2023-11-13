Lutz is good on second chance with 36-yard field goal in Broncos’ 24-22 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wil Lutz got a do-over and kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, and the Denver Broncos won their third straight by rallying for a 24-22 victory over the sloppy, turnover-prone Buffalo Bills. Lutz got a second chance after he missed wide right with four seconds remaining from 41 yards, but the play was negated when Buffalo was flagged for having 12 players on the field. The Broncos improved to 4-5 and have won three straight and four of six since a 70-20 loss at Miami. The Bills dropped to 5-5 following an outing in which they turned the ball over four times, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.