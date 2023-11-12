Surprise! There’s a coyote on your doorstep

While some people get packages on their doorstep, one San Francisco resident was treated to a sleeping coyote on their furniture.

That resident took it upon themselves to contact the city’s Animal Care & Control who recalled the incident on social media over the weekend.

“This week I was called out to check on one of my favorite species of SF urban wildlife, a coyote. A resident woke up & found a beautiful coyote asleep on their outdoor couch furniture,” the post began. “I arrived & the resident showed me the coyote. I approached the coyote & told him it was time to get up. He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch & made his way to the yard’s edge. He didn’t appear sick or injured.”

“The yard was on the edge of a woodland area; he hopped over the wall & made his way through the brush. The coyote looked like a young healthy male who was probably recently kicked out of his den & was making his way through the city,” the post explained.

Animal Care & Control San Francisco went on to educate about coyotes explaining they “are shy & aren’t usually aggressive,” before directing readers to their website to learn about how to “peacefully coexist” with the animals.