Amazon driver relieves himself on homeowner’s lawn, not the package that was expected

A Nevada homeowner was in for a shock when she realized an Amazon delivery driver had urinated in her yard.

After noticing a smell coming from her yard, ABC affiliate KTNV reports that Val Williams repositioned her surveillance camera, and what she found shocked her.

What she found was footage of a man in an Amazon uniform heading toward the home to deliver to a neighbor. A moment later, he’s seen returning to his vehicle while hoisting up his pants. Shortly after, Williams went outside to take a photo of the urine stain.

“He had peed all over the house and the water hose,” said Williams. “I felt violated. I was disappointed and felt angry.”

Williams contacted the local delivery service partner and was told that the driver had other similar complaints and had been fired.

“I didn’t want this guy to lose his job,” said Williams. “I just wanted to let someone know so that they could let him know this is not behavior becoming of a human being.”

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “This is an unfortunate incident, and the driver is no longer delivering for Amazon. Our Delivery Service Partners encourage their drivers to take the time they need for breaks in between stops, providing a list within the Amazon Delivery app of nearby restroom facilities and gas stations, and building in time on routes to use the restroom or take longer breaks.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ message to the company is, “Do better.”

“You’re one of the top companies in the world. What that means is providing your workers with decency and the ability to do what is our human biological functions using the bathroom. These people work hard,” she said.