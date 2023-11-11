Pac 12 Saturday

No. 5 Washington reached 10-0 for only the second time after beating No. 13 Utah 35-28

SEATTLE (AP) — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 5 Washington pitched a shut out in the second half to rally for a 35-28 win over No. 13 Utah. The Huskies extended the second-longest active win streak in the nation to 17 games and reached 10-0 for only the second time in school history. The only other time came in 1991, when the Huskies claimed a share of the national title with Miami. Penix wasn’t at his best on a blustery day on the shore of Lake Washington. But he made enough big plays in the pass game and allowed Washington’s defense to make key adjustments at halftime after being unable to slow down the Utes in the first half.

Damien Martinez runs for 146 yards, 4 touchdowns, and Oregon State routs Stanford 62-17

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for 146 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead No. 12 Oregon State to a 62-17 victory over Stanford. Martinez, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the season, did most of his damage in the first half with 136 yards and all four touchdowns, including a 59-yard score in the first quarter. DJ Uiagalelei completed 12 of 19 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon State. The Beavers’ defense was led by end Andrew Chatfield Jr., who had two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Stanford’s Ashton Daniels passed for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Cal’s defense comes up big as Bears hold off Washington State 42-39

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California’s defense had its best game of the season, returning two fumbles for touchdowns and recording a season-high six sacks as the Golden Bears beat Washington State 42-39 to end a four-game losing streak and keep their slim bowl hopes alive.