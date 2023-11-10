Men charged in heist of nearly $6M gold toilet

Four men are facing charges related to the audacious theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the historic English country estate of Winston Churchill.

Valued at a staggering $5.9 million, the golden commode, titled “America,” was a creation by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, intended as a satirical commentary on wealth, AP reports. The toilet was part of an art installation at Blenheim Palace until it mysteriously disappeared in September 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service has given the green light for criminal charges, including burglary and conspiracy to transfer criminal property, against the four men aged 35 to 39. Although seven individuals were initially arrested in connection with the heist, charges were only filed four years later.

The fully functional toilet was once open to visitors for a unique three-minute art experience. However, its removal led to severe damage and flooding in the UNESCO World Heritage site, Blenheim Palace. The precious artwork, often described as “cast in 18-carat gold,” has yet to be recovered.

The Guggenheim Museum in New York had exhibited the toilet before it found its place at Blenheim Palace, offering art enthusiasts an intimate connection with the golden artwork.

Despite the ongoing investigation, police remain doubtful about the possibility of ever retrieving the toilet, suggesting that it might have been discreetly disposed of. The four accused individuals are set to appear in Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 28, as confirmed by prosecutors.