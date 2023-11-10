Finger-lickin’ good Thanksgiving: More Americans turning to fast food chains for Turkey Day

With Thanksgiving close approaching and inflation still high, a recent ABC News report showed 84% of Americans are looking to cut costs for their holiday meals.

Some are turning to fast food chains to fill that proverbial Thanksgiving cornucopia, in fact.

Casino.org took a deep dive into Google Trends by state to find which chains they’re turning to on Thanksgiving, and polled 2,000 people as to why.

Turns out, about 21.7% of the respondents confessed to being too lazy to make the meal themselves.

On a related note, 20.4% say they just don’t have the time to prep the meal themselves, while 17.8% don’t even partake in Thanksgiving.

For some it comes down to cost: 15.8% find it cheaper to buy take-out; 5.9% have plans to travel during the holiday, and can’t spend the day in the kitchen or around the dining room table.

That said, McDonald’s was the #1 Thanksgiving take-out order, according to 16 states, followed by Wendy’s in the second slot; Burger King ranked third, and KFC ended up in fourth place.

Rounding out the fifth slot was a smorgasbord of other chains in a tie:Bojangles, Popeyes and In-N-Out.

