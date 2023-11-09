New York’s luminous green liquid mystery solved

Vivid green liquid raised eyebrows on the streets of New York City last Thursday, seeping through sewer grates and a manhole cover near Lower Manhattan’s World Trade Center.

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcased the strange sight, according to ABC7. However, there’s no need for panic; the fluorescent green substance isn’t a hazardous spill. Environmental authorities occasionally use green dye to aid in spotting system leaks.

Remarkably, this isn’t the first instance this year that New Yorkers have encountered luminous green fluids. In March, a similar green puddle made an appearance at a Brooklyn subway station.