Fast food pit stop costs D.C. firefighter his job during emergency call

A Washington, D.C. firefighter, who along with his partner made a pit stop at a Chick-fil-A during an emergency call in March, has been relieved of duty, Radar Online reports.

The incident occurred when two firefighter/EMTs decided to grab a quick meal around 4 p.m. on March 24, rather than responding to a call for a woman in distress with chest pain at a nearby healthcare facility.

The firefighters defended their actions, claiming they had already placed a food order via an app when the emergency call interrupted their meal plans. They contended their brief stop didn’t result in any delay in patient care or response.

However, insiders suggest that the ambulance was dispatched due to its proximity to the scene, raising concerns about the response time.

Following a trial board hearing, the terminated firefighter lost his job, while the second firefighter remains employed pending, pending the outcome of her own trial board assessment.