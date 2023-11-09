Christmas search trends: Barbie-pink trees jump nearly 300%; “Taylor Swift Christmas” huge, too

After it became the biggest movie of the summer, and the most popular costume trend of Halloween, it seems Barbie mania is replacing the traditional red and green with pink for Christmas.

According to research from the ornament company Unifury, searches for “pink Christmas tree” jumped 286% over last year.

And also according to the survey data, Mariah Carey might have a challenge for her crown as Queen of Christmas: “Taylor Swift Christmas” searches jumped by nearly 220% over last year, as 2023’s world dominance of the superstar singer-songwriter continues.

That being said, Beyoncé might also be inspiring some folks’ Christmas wishes, as searches for “silver Christmas tree” have surged by 250%, and Pinterest peeks for designs around “silver and gold Christmas tree” exploded by 335%, perhaps from those looking to emulate the chromatic costumes and mirrored accents of Bey’s hit Renaissance tour, the site’s decor experts suspect.

