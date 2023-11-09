Cafeteria Chaos: Custodian’s actions make a mess of school lunch

In a bizarre turn of events, a custodian’s escapades at the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield Township School District have sparked outrage and calls for an independent investigation. The custodian, Giovanni A. Impellizzeri, allegedly engaged in some truly unsavory behavior, including urinating on cafeteria equipment and performing lewd acts, leaving everyone at a loss for words.

The custodian faces a laundry list of charges, from tampering with food to official misconduct, according to NJ.com.

The district’s communication methods have also raised eyebrows, as robocalls seem ill-suited for delivering news about such a stomach-churning incident. Now, parents are demanding accountability, and the superintendent is scrambling to sanitize the situation, both literally and metaphorically. Meanwhile, the community is left wondering how cafeteria food will ever be the same again.