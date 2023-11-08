The best cities to spend Thanksgiving, ranked

With Turkey Day fast approaching, the financial site WalletHub looked into the best places to celebrate the day.

Based on metrics ranging from cost per meal, flight delays and the weather for 100 U.S. cities, San Francisco, California, ranked as the best city to go for Thanksgiving in 2023.

In fact, California was well represented in the listing, with San Jose taking second place, San Diego ranking third and Los Angeles coming it at #13 in the top 20.

That said, Stockton, California, came in last.

Fourth place belonged to Scottsdale, Arizona, with Raleigh, North Carolina, rounding out the top five.

Interestingly, New York — home of the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — didn’t even make the top 20, according to the wonks at WalletHub: It was something of a turkey at #37, just ahead of Washington, D.C.

That’s likely because New York City was home to the second-most expensive Thanksgiving meal, ranking only below Freemont, California, which has one of the highest costs of living in the U.S.

